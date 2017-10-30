UncappeD offered network opportunities for suppliers

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 30, 2017

The exhibition ‘Guyanese Flavour, UncappeD”, which saw the participation of over 40 agro-suppliers, wrapped up Sunday, October 29, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

The agro-processing expo presented a golden opportunity for industry players to present both new products and also introduce new sector-specific products and technologies.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to a number of suppliers, who said that the expo provided the best opportunity to network, get acquainted with and explore potential business and commercial partnerships.

Irene Bacchus-Holder of Amazon Authentic, uses various local wood species to create beautiful heirloom pieces. For her, the expo has garnered much interest from the public who were awed with her pyrography art work.

Bacchus-Holder said that she was able to create linkages, not only with the patrons, but also other small businesses in similar fields.

Zane Angel, a young entrepreneur of Angel Foods said he was provided an opportunity to interact with hundreds of customers, who were very impressed with his product. Angel Foods uses garlic, basil and thyme to create a garlic spread which can be used as a spread or for cooking.

Edwin Loaknauth who is in the business of selling coconut oil said, “It has been a great experience for me it is my first time at an expo and … being here for the two nights I’ve gained a lot and I know from here, it’s one big step for me.”

For patrons Uncapped is an opportunity to meet face-to face with the people behind the products and services.

“It speaks for itself, it says UncappeD, there are so many things that I didn’t know we produce right here in Guyana,” said Genepha Carrington, who was very impressed with the local products displayed, especially the packaging. She is calling on Guyanese to “buy local.”

Meanwhile, Alana Heeralall noted that it is gratifying to see Guyana being promoted in a positive way, since, “the agriculture sector is so important to us. It is one of the backbones of our country and so much of our population depend on it. It’s nice to see what we have to offer, not only to our local people, but to the Caribbean and the wider world.”

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association and Ministry of Business sponsored event aimed to priorities the development of the agro-processing industry, to help the sector diversity and expand to attract local and export markets.

By: Synieka Thorne