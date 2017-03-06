Latest update March 6th, 2017 6:19 PM

Information For Nation Building

UNICEF Representative pays First Lady courtesy call

Mar 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 6, 2017)

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger this morning met with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Resident Representative in Guyana, Ms. Sylvie Fouet for a brief courtesy call at her office at State House.

The First Lady discussed with Ms. Fouet mutual areas of interest, particularly projects and programmes in the area of Early Childhood Development, which UNICEF is involved with.

