UNICEF Representative pays First Lady courtesy call

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 6, 2017)

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger this morning met with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Resident Representative in Guyana, Ms. Sylvie Fouet for a brief courtesy call at her office at State House.

The First Lady discussed with Ms. Fouet mutual areas of interest, particularly projects and programmes in the area of Early Childhood Development, which UNICEF is involved with.