Latest update November 2nd, 2017 6:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Union – Naarstigheid NDC toasts senior citizens

Nov 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 02, 2017

A number of senior citizens from Number Thirty Village to Naarstigheid on the West Coast of Berbice were on Tuesday, October 31, hosted by the Union – Naarstigheid Neighborhood Democratic Council, NDC, as part of their Month of the Elderly observances.

Senior citizens with their hampers.

According to Assistant Overseer, Renae Statia McAlman, the gesture, was not to merely acknowledge the elderly in the community, but also to show appreciation for their contributions to society in general. Over the past 23 years, the NDC, during the month of October, has paid homage to seniors through home visits and delivering hampers. This year however, the council sought to do things differently. Councillors were tasked with identifying seniors from within each village (in the NDC), with the aim of inviting them to a special luncheon in their honor.

Transportation was arranged, and the invitees were assembled at the NDC’s Bush Lot Office where they were entertained by councillors before being treated to a sumptuous lunch. Each guest was also presented with a hamper by Chairperson of the Union-Naarstigheid Neighborhood Democratic Council, Tiffany Mentore

The gathering included retired public servants, police officers, GUYSUCO employees, farmers, and even a former chairperson of the NDC.

One of the invitees Pastor David Paul, noted that “it felt good indeed, to be hosted by young people particularly, given that in our society there is a growing trend whereby there is less respect for the elderly, as compared with times gone by.”

Counsellor Rabindranauth Saywack, noted that the contributions made by the seniors would have not only impacted their communities but further afield as well. He stated that it was a pleasure to have hosted and served these seniors, particularly in light of the worrying trend of an increasing disregard for the elderly.

The guests for their part, thanked the NDC for the kind gesture. They expressed satisfaction with the work being done by the NDC in general, but did not hesitate in drawing attention to other areas which require the council’s attention.

Chairperson of NDC, Tiffany Mentore presents a hamper to a senior citizen.

Councillor Latchmin Azeez reciting a poem.

 

Recent Articles

Opposition disrupts President’s address in National Assembly- PM calls it display of hooliganism

Opposition disrupts President’s address in National Assembly- PM...

Nov 02, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 2, 2017 As President David Granger addressed the 71st Sitting of the National Assembly, on November 2, 2017, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) held up placards, shouted and heckled throughout, in protest. The President, despite the uproar...
Read More
Prudent management led to economic growth –President David Granger

Prudent management led to economic growth...

Nov 02, 2017

Govt recommits to Good Offices Process-President Granger

Govt recommits to Good Offices Process-President...

Nov 02, 2017

President’s address at he opening of the 71st Sitting of the 11th Parliament

President’s address at he opening of the...

Nov 02, 2017

Guiana Shield has much to offer to the world- PM Nagamootoo at ACTO Opening

Guiana Shield has much to offer to the world- PM...

Nov 02, 2017

Port Kaituma to Matthews Ridge roads slated for November completion

Port Kaituma to Matthews Ridge roads slated for...

Nov 02, 2017

We cannot remain unconcerned about our oral health, Lawrence at oral health launch in Madhia

We cannot remain unconcerned about our oral...

Nov 02, 2017

Union – Naarstigheid NDC toasts senior citizens

Union – Naarstigheid NDC toasts senior citizens

Nov 02, 2017

MOU signed between Guyana and Cuba to strengthen trade relations

MOU signed between Guyana and Cuba to strengthen...

Nov 02, 2017

Berbice High Court, October 2017 criminal session opened

Berbice High Court, October 2017 criminal...

Nov 02, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 397 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,121,265 hits