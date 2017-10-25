University of Guyana 2017 Convocation to be three-fold

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

The University of Guyana’s 51st Convocation will see three different graduation ceremonies held in November.

According to the Registrar, Dr. Nigel Gravesande a two-part session is scheduled to be conducted on November 11th; and another at the Tain Campus in Berbice on November18th.

Dr. Gravesande noted that the first session will be held in the morning hours at the National Cultural Centre, whilst the second session will be held at the Turkeyen Campus in the afternoon. He also highlighted that this year’s convocation will be notable as compared to previous years, particularly since there will more students graduating.

The registrar explained the decision behind the two-part graduation, “The reason is that we have grown exponentially over the last couple of years, and it has been observed within the last two years there were some parking nightmares.”

He added, “Secondly, every year we have noticed that the graduation ceremonies become longer, and this year the academic board and the graduation committee thought ‘let us experiment and let us put in place a ceremony that would capture two events’.

The graduation ceremonies will also include three guest speakers, who are Alumni of the university. The decision to spotlight the alumni was towards an effort to apprise the current student population of the successes of ex-students and their vision for the institution.

Last year’s convocation at Turkeyen Campus, a total of 1,628 students graduated with Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates, while the Tain Campus, Berbice saw a total of 224 students graduating.

By: Crystal Stoll