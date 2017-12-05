Latest update December 5th, 2017 8:41 PM

University of Guyana commissions new registry building

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Registration, the issuance of transcripts and everything in between will now flow smoothly for the students of the University of Guyana, following the commissioning of a new registry building at the Turkeyen Campus.

The new Registry Building, Turkeyen Campus.

According to Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, the building aims to benefit the registry staff and students of the Turkeyen University. “Is it necessarily all that we want? No. But it is much better than what we have had allowing us to enable our staff to be in a place of comfort; and enabling us to have the students be served in a place of comfort,” Professor Griffith said.

Meanwhile, President of the University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS), Norwel Hinds said the new building should also serve to encourage the renewal of services being provided.

“Although it serves (the building) the practical purpose of consolidating services and consolidating your focus on student services in particular; it also serves as a symbolic indicator on the focus on renewal for campus, the forging of new attitude consistent with the philosophy of servant leadership,” Hinds posited.

Immediate Past Registrar of the University, Vincent Alexander in noting his satisfaction at witnessing the building come to fruition, outlined several changes made over the past few years and the importance of a registry for students attending the university.

The 86.3M three-story building is outfitted with several air conditioner systems and laptops, that will enhance the services provided to over 8000 students at the Turkeyen Campus Georgetown. The construction of the new registry was financed under the Ministry of Education’s annual Budget.

Staff of the University of Guyana and Assistant Chief Education Officer, Owen Pollard cutting the ribbon to the new Registry building, Turkeyen Campus.

(from left) Deputy Vice Chancellor– PACE (Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement), Dr. Paloma Mohammed, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Engagement, Micheal Scott, Assistant Chief Education Officer, Owen Pollard and Registrar, Dr. Nigel Gravesande unveils the plaque at the new Registry building, Turkeyen Campus.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

