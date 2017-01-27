University of Guyana sport facility to be upgraded in 2017

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 27, 2017

The development of a facility at the University of Guyana for sports is a major concern for the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Project Director, Randolph Critchlow, in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA) earlier this month, said that there will be discussions with the administration on the way forward.

“We want to engage the administration of the University of Guyana moving forward and ensuring that, that sporting facility is brought to a place where we can feel proud of University sporting facility. So that is a concern of ours and that is something that we want to look to deal with in 2017,” Critchlow explained.

The sporting facility at the University will benefit the students involved in the sports clubs on Campus.

Meanwhile, the project director highlighted that over 25 community recreational centre grounds across the country will be benefit under the Ground Enhancement Project (GEP) in 2017.

The Ground Enhancement Project which is undertaken by the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport was designed to provide a platform for athletes’ development and vital facilities..

Critchlow said the Ministry plans to invest heavily in communities that were not provided with assistance within the last three years.

“We want to spread out the resources as much as possible,” Critchlow explaind adding that the Project hopes to select two recreational spaces from each region based on specific requirements.

“You have to have a community group in place, you have to have a body in place that we can say that these are the persons in place to look after the place when it is handed over to you,” Critchlow explained.

The department is not looking to do ground development but a recreational space which could be used by the community members which is accessible and general location, Critchlow further explained.

The project director said that 53 recreational grounds have been upgraded through the project and this includes the levelling of grounds, installing lights and a pavilion benefitting over 1000 youths as well as elderly residents across the country.

$150M was allocated for the programme in the 2017 National Budget.

By: Neola Damon