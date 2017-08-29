Latest update August 29th, 2017 7:38 PM

DPI, Guyana

Update: children rescued from abusive home to taken to Georgetown today

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, August 29, 2017

The three children who were rescued from their abusive home in Region Nine on Monday are being brought to Georgetown today. A medical examination was done on all three of the children and results proved that the two girls were sexually molested.

The lone male sibling was also examined but results showed that he was not sexually abused. However, he will also be brought to Georgetown to further assist with investigations. Additionally, an older sibling, aged 14, who was relocated earlier in the year, who  was also sexually abused will also be brought to Georgetown.

The four children will remain in state’s custody. Meanwhile, the 49-year-old father who allegedly physically and sexually abused the children is in police custody.

Childcare Protection officials said that investigations are ongoing.

 

By: Delicia Haynes 

