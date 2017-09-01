Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:40 PM

UPDATE | These are the items found next to the deceased prison escapee Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon, after a confrontation with a Joint Services intelligence operation last night, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden

Sep 01, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

These are the items found next to the deceased prison escapee Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon, after a confrontation with a Joint Services intelligence operation last night, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The items include; a 9 MM pistol with forty live rounds, a haversack and cloth bag containing medications, a gas mask, military camouflage clothing, toiletries and a cellular phone.

Varswyck had on a camouflage vest and a pair of military booths.

