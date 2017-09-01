UPDATE | These are the items found next to the deceased prison escapee Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon, after a confrontation with a Joint Services intelligence operation last night, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden

These are the items found next to the deceased prison escapee Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon, after a confrontation with a Joint Services intelligence operation last night, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The items include; a 9 MM pistol with forty live rounds, a haversack and cloth bag containing medications, a gas mask, military camouflage clothing, toiletries and a cellular phone.

Varswyck had on a camouflage vest and a pair of military booths.