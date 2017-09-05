Upgrade to St. Ignatius electricity network to commence soon- Port Kaituma upgrade to be completed next week

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Residents of St. Ignatius, Region Nine will soon be experiencing a more efficient electricity distribution service, as a massive upgrade to the network is slated for the community. This was disclosed by Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated, Chief Executive Officer Horace Williams during an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

According to Williams, the community has been receiving electricity from the Lethem Power Company for a number of years. However, due to the rise in population and households within the community, Williams said that there is need for an upgrade to the network within the community to deliver a better service to the people.

“What we are doing is upgrading the cables, to transformers etcetera, so as to reduce things like low voltage, reduce system losses within that area, so that the people will receive a better service. So you would not get low voltage as is happening in some cases right now,” Williams explained.

Williams noted that all materials for the upgrading of the network have already been procured and that work is expected to commence shortly. Additionally, he noted that a similar exercise is ongoing in Port Kaituma, Region One in the One to Three Mile area.

The network upgrade of the in Port Kaituma is slated to be completed within the next week.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite