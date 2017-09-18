Latest update September 18th, 2017 11:22 PM

Urgent Cash Flow Meeting on GuySuCo with Acting President and Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture

Sep 18, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, September 18, 2017 – The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) wishes to inform members of the public that a meeting was held today between the Acting President and Prime Minister, Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Noel Holder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Clive Thomas and Chief Executive Officer, Errol Hanoman, to discuss urgent cash flow relative to wages, salaries and other payments at GuySuCo.

It was agreed at the meeting that as a matter of urgency, a presentation will be made at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday 19 September, 2017.

Further, the meeting agreed on steps to be taken to ensure that employees are paid for services provided to the Corporation for the past week.

The Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer were given assurances that the matter is being given the utmost consideration by the Government and the Corporation now awaits the response from Cabinet after the meeting tomorrow.

The Chairman wishes to assure employees, their families and communities, that every effort will be made to resolve this matter very shortly.

 

