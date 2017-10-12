Latest update October 12th, 2017 7:13 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

US$1.5 M secured for completion of Green State Development Strategy

Oct 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 12, 2017The Ministry of the Presidency has secured US$1.5 Million (GY$ 300 Million) to finance the development of the ‘Green’ State Development Strategy (GSDS). This financing was approved by the Steering Committee of the Guyana REDD+Investment Fund following the submission of a detailed proposal and work plan. The financing also provides coverage for the development of the GSDS Coordination Desk. The coordination desk will be staffed by Guyanese citizens, working in collaboration with the Department of the Environment (DOE) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to ensure the timely development of the GSDS.

It is anticipated that the development of the GSDS will be completed by June 2018. Nationwide consultations and stakeholders’ feedback will guide the development of the seven major themes of the strategy, which are Green inclusive, structural transformation, Sustainable management of natural resources, Energy – transition towards renewable energy, Resilient infrastructure and spatial development, Human development and well being, Governance and institutional foundations and International cooperation, trade and investment.

The Ministry of the Presidency, through the Department of Environment, is currently working with Governmental and Non-Governmental entities on an Education and Awareness campaign to raise awareness of the Framework document.

This campaign will ensure that consultations and engagements over the next 12-18 months are informed and constructive. The Framework document is presently available online at www.motp.gov.gy and https://www.facebook.com/DeptEnv/.

