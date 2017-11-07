Latest update November 7th, 2017 7:03 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Victoria Village celebrates 178th anniversary

Nov 07, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, November 07, 2017

The Victoria Youth Development Organisation on Monday evening hosted a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the 178th anniversary of the village.

The community formerly known as Northbrook was the first to be bought by African slaves in 1839 after they gained their freedom.

National Flag being hoisted by an officer of the Guyana Police Force.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton in the feature address commended the youths for efforts made to recognise the 178th anniversary and encouraged them to continue to work towards the development of the village.

“This evening, we celebrate the purchase of this village and those who struggled and pooled their meager earnings to make it possible. I appeal to you ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, youths; do not let the struggle of your forefathers, the struggle to ensure a brighter future for you and your future generations to come. Let us not allow the struggle of your forefathers to go in vain,” Dr. Norton said.

He noted that team-effort was pivotal for the slaves to achieve the purchase of the village and urged residents to adapt such principles.

“I want you to urge you to become more cohesive. To break down the barriers that exist among the gender difference, among the age difference, the socio-economic difference, and let us all come together in whatever way we can to make Victoria a place that we all would be proud of.”

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings highlighted that the village was once an economic hub and charged villagers to reshape their focus. She also stressed the importance of agriculture and women’s involvement in those activities within the community.

“It is time to refocus our energies towards reestablishing a viable village economy for the welfare of our people. Let us redesign the village economy in line with the current national economic development programme.

The 178th anniversary celebration saw a number of cultural performances and presentations by villagers and government officials, before concluding with the hoisting of the National Flag.

In 1839, eighty-three ex-slaves from five nearby estates Douchfour, Ann’s Grove, Hope, Paradise, and Enmore pooled their resources and bought Plantation Northbrook for 30,000 Guilders. As a result, each of the eighty-three owned one lot of land.

After its purchase, the village was renamed Victoria, presumably in honor of England’s Queen Victoria, though some suggest it might have been named after the victory of the slaves in gaining their freedom.

 

By: Crystal Stoll 

Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr. George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion.

 

Cultural performance by a local group at the flag raising ceremony.

Some villagers at the flag raising ceremony.

 

Recent Articles

Govt eyes doubling agriculture production in near future – Minister Holder

Govt eyes doubling agriculture production in near future –...

Nov 07, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, November 07, 2017 With the aim of producing safe, healthy and nutritious foods for consumption at home and abroad, Guyana will be moving to double its agricultural production over next few years, Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has said. The Minister was speaking at a...
Read More
GCCI and FIEO sign MOU to strengthen Trade relations

GCCI and FIEO sign MOU to strengthen Trade...

Nov 07, 2017

ExxonMobil donates $10M to Guyana’s Hurricane relief efforts

ExxonMobil donates $10M to Guyana’s Hurricane...

Nov 07, 2017

Put aside differences and unite to build a better Guyana – Minister Norton to East Berbice community leaders

Put aside differences and unite to build a better...

Nov 07, 2017

UG launches its psychology programme for the first time

UG launches its psychology programme for the...

Nov 07, 2017

Mabaruma residents benefit from house lot distribution

Mabaruma residents benefit from house lot...

Nov 07, 2017

Victoria Village celebrates 178th anniversary

Victoria Village celebrates 178th anniversary

Nov 07, 2017

Security Sector Reform Office in 2018 – President Granger

Security Sector Reform Office in 2018 –...

Nov 07, 2017

Region Six gets $11.5M for rehabilitation of community grounds

Region Six gets $11.5M for rehabilitation of...

Nov 07, 2017

First Lady says literacy is the first step to learning -encourages children, youth to pursue knowledge

First Lady says literacy is the first step to...

Nov 07, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,138,518 hits