Visiting Tuseneng Students urged to stay true to themselves

Sep 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 11, 2017

Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock along with the Minister within Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe on Monday, September 11, urged  Tuseneng Primary School students, visiting Georgetown, to remember their culture and continue to work hard in school to achieve their life goals.

The students are participating in the Hinterland School Educational tours, a one-week trip that will expose them to various sites in the capital city.

Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Alfred King, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister within Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe along with the Tuseneng Primary School students and their teacher.

“You (Tuseneng Primary School students) are coming here to be exposed to another life (style). Do not forget yourself. Do not forget your language, do not forget your environment because what you are coming here to do, is to widen the scope of your imagination of how your community can be built. You can do that. You have to think about how you can use the opportunity to be able to be builders”, Minister Allicock counselled the first-timers.

He advised them to be attentive at school and study hard in order to make themselves marketable in the world of work.

The Minister stressed that “If there is anything that you value more in life it should be education, since with education everything else is possible”, noting that ‘the drive to achieve’ has placed himself and Minister Garrido-Lowe in the positions they currently hold.

Minister Garrido-Lowe said she was pleased that the students were afforded the opportunity to visit the capital city and hoped they would, “carry home good memories to share with friends and family”. She echoed Minister Allicock’s view of the importance of education.

The Minister emphasised that as students visit the sites and come into contact with persons, they should remain true to themselves and never change for anyone they may encounter.

The Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS) Alfred King added that his ministry is pleased to maintain the programme, as it affords indigenous students a worthwhile experience. He noted that the tour will help the students to compare their lifestyle, which will make them more “appreciative of the things they have in their community”.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to some of the students about their experience thus far. Eleven-year-old Danny Scipio, an aspiring mechanic said that he feels proud to be able to visit the sites of the capital city including the monuments and especially being able to sit across the Ministers in Parliament. He remarked that there is much to share with his family about his experience.

Ten-year-old Alicia Luke, who is thrilled to be on the tour, approved of her accommodations and hopes to see much of the city before leaving.

 

By: Neola Damon

Minister within Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe greeting the students.

Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock.

 

