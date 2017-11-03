Latest update November 3rd, 2017 5:19 PM

Wales residents benefit from medical outreach

(GEORGETOWN- Ministry of Public Health)- The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Region Three Heath Authorities hosted a medical outreach at the Wales Primary School, West Bank Demerara (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Hon. Minister Volda Lawrence of the Ministry of Public Health, Carolin Hicks (MOPH Program Coordinator), John Adams (Advisor to Minister of Public Health) RHO Ravendra Dudth, & Representative from New GPC Inc.

The services provided at the medical outreach included blood pressure and random sugar testing, eye screening, visual screening using acetic acid screening for cervical cancer and blood donation drive. Also participating were the Ear Nose & Throat (ENT) specialist and staffers from the Vector Control Services who administered the filarial pills and engaged those present in sensitisation sessions on vector borne diseases.

The Outreach commenced at 9:00hrs with remarks from the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence. She commended the medical practitioners’ for their time and effort spent on weekends providing health screening and treatment at the various health outreaches held across Guyana.

“These workers aren’t here because their on duty, they are here becomes they care about the health and well being of the people of Guyana,” she said.

She highlighted that while health centres and hospitals provides quality care, medical outreaches give Guyanese another option to access a medical check-up, free of charge at their convenience.

Minister Volda Lawrence presents a hamper, compliments of New GPC Inc., to one of the children who attended the medical outreach.

The Minister told residents that systems are being put in place for the upgrade of the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH). It is the hope that the hospital can operate on a 24/7 basis offering all service.

“Residents you will no longer have to travel to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to acquire the necessary health care needed, we will fix that” she said.

The Minister also stated that Lymphatic Filarisis is very prevalent in Guyana. She urged those present to take the filaria pill and remain health conscious individuals.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Mahipaul Regional Information Officer explained that the purpose of the outreach is to bring health care to the people as oppose to people going towards hospital experiencing medical services.

“We believe as an administration that if we are to see a healthy nation then we need to reach our people and deliver the services to them,” Ganesh said.

The Regional Health Officer (RHO), Region 3 Dr. Ravendra Dudhnath said the medical outreaches help raising awareness on the many health issues affecting the Guyanese population.

“Our goal as mentioned before is to have the Regional hospital as a 24hour service will be in the best interest of the people of Region 3,” Dudhath pointed out.

