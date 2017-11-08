Warm-up track, swimming pool, among developments slated for Leonora Track and Field facility

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Athletes will soon benefit from a state of the art 200-metre warm-up track at the Leonora Track and Field facility. A tender is currently out at an estimated cost of $14 million for the construction of the track, which will be situated at the south-western curve of the main track at the sports facility.

This was disclosed by Director of the National Track and Field Facility, Trevor Williams during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). Williams said that tenders will be opened on November 14.

“It more than likely will be a two-phase project; wherein the first instance, it will be grass laid and covered and then move on to the concrete and synthetic” he explained.

Williams noted the lack of a warm-up track at the Leonora facility, puts athletes at a disadvantage since they will be required to use the main track when preparing for meets. Williams pointed out having a warm-up track “is a requirement” for the hosting of international and athletic meets of a high standard. It is also mandated by the (International Accreditation Forum (IAF) that sports facilities

are required to have a designated area for athletes to train and warm up.

Additionally, Williams noted that he is lobbying for the construction of an olympic size swimming pool at the Leonora facility. This follows an overwhelming demand by athletes on the West Coast, who are desirous of taking up the discipline of swimming.

Accommodation is another important element that is currently in short supply. In the near future, dormitories will be constructed to comfortably house athletes, competing in both local and international meets.

According to Williams, with such developments on stream, within the ten years, Guyana will be on par with its regional competitors such a Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite