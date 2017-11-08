Latest update November 8th, 2017 8:45 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Warm-up track, swimming pool, among developments slated for Leonora Track and Field facility

Nov 08, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Athletes will soon benefit from a state of the art 200-metre warm-up track at the Leonora Track and Field facility. A tender is currently out at an estimated cost of $14 million for the construction of the track, which will be situated at the south-western curve of the main track at the sports facility.

Athletes utilising the track at Leonora.

This was disclosed by Director of the National Track and Field Facility, Trevor Williams during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). Williams said that tenders will be opened on November 14.

“It more than likely will be a two-phase project; wherein the first instance, it will be grass laid and covered and then move on to the concrete and synthetic” he explained.

Williams noted the lack of a warm-up track at the Leonora facility, puts athletes at a disadvantage since they will be required to use the main track when preparing for meets. Williams pointed out having a warm-up track “is a requirement” for the hosting of international and athletic meets of a high standard.  It is also mandated by the (International Accreditation Forum (IAF) that sports facilities

Trevor Williams, Director, Leonora Track and Field Facility.

are required to have a designated area for athletes to train and warm up.

Additionally, Williams noted that he is lobbying for the construction of an olympic size swimming pool at the Leonora facility. This follows an overwhelming demand by athletes on the West Coast, who are desirous of taking up the discipline of swimming.

Accommodation is another important element that is currently in short supply. In the near future, dormitories will be constructed to comfortably house athletes, competing in both local and international meets.

According to Williams, with such developments on stream, within the ten years, Guyana will be on par with its regional competitors such a Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

Recent Articles

Major Clean-Up for Region Eight

Major Clean-Up for Region Eight

Nov 08, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 08, 2017 The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) through the Ministry of Natural Resources is investing $5 million towards major cleanup works in Region Eight. Senior Environmental Officer of GGMC, Quincy Thom told the Department of Public Information (DPI)...
Read More
Patrons brave heavy rains to attend National Day of Villages

Patrons brave heavy rains to attend National Day...

Nov 08, 2017

“We are going to witness the greatest championship ever” – Chief Education Officer at launch of 57th National School Championship

“We are going to witness the greatest...

Nov 08, 2017

China, India and Chile companies express interest in Guyana

China, India and Chile companies express interest...

Nov 08, 2017

Government mulling M&CC request for assistance with payments to solid waste contractors

Government mulling M&CC request for...

Nov 08, 2017

Boosting the pillars of health systems – 20 scholarships to be awarded to community health workers

Boosting the pillars of health systems – 20...

Nov 08, 2017

Zero tolerance for corruption – AG warns

Zero tolerance for corruption – AG warns

Nov 08, 2017

Warm-up track, swimming pool, among developments slated for Leonora Track and Field facility

Warm-up track, swimming pool, among developments...

Nov 08, 2017

DPI and Cuba’s Prensa Latina sign historic MOU

DPI and Cuba’s Prensa Latina sign historic MOU

Nov 08, 2017

Government launches TVET programme to build capacity in education sector

Government launches TVET programme to build...

Nov 08, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,142,451 hits