Water distribution in Region Three to improve

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 03, 2017

Residents of Parfaite Harmony and Belle Vue up to Wales in Region Three are set to benefit from measures being implemented by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Regional Divisional Manager, Martin Garrick, said that the water company will be installing a total of eight mobile generators along with an electrical ring system at the three well sites. Two of the generators are ready to be installed.

“The quality of the power is always questionable. What we did is oversize our units so that they can run at a lower voltage or the imbalance voltage that would come fr

om the power company, they would not disrupt the service to the customers,” Garrick told the Government Information Agency (GINA) during a recent interview.

During last year, residents of Region Three raised concerns about not receiving water in their homes. The area suffers from frequent low voltage.

Garrick explained that while some residents will see that there is sufficient power in their homes, the quality of power at the stations is quite alarming and cannot power the system hence there are numerous complaints. He said that the Water Company had to resize the units to fit the imbalance and larger voltage tolerance from the power company. “So when you are supposed to get 415 volts you getting 360, so we have resize our units and they are t working at 380 volts, now you have continuous current so we have no break in service,” he said.

In the interterm, residents in the Parfaite Harmonie area benefited from a 24-hour access once GPL supply is sufficient. “The other areas of Meten-meer-zorg, Uitvlugt and Hubu to some extent (will)also have the benefit of the restructuring,” Garrick said.

The GWI will be embarking on four major projects in Region Three this year. Some 20,000 residents are expected to benefit from the construction of the three new wells at Vergenoegen, Westminster and Poudreyen.

By: Synieka Thorne