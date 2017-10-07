Water management and solid waste issues slated for CWWA forum

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 6, 2017

A number of technical papers on issues relating to water, wastewater and waste management are expected to be presented at the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association’s (CWWA) 26th Annual Conference and Exhibition. This will include two high-level documents from the Caribbean minister with responsibility for water, who will present the Caribbean’s position on governance in the water sector at the eight World Water Forum in Brazil in March 2018.

Cabinet today granted the approval for the hosting of the Conference and Exhibition scheduled for October 16 to 20.

The ministerial conference to be hosted under the theme, “Promoting Innovation and Creativity in Water, Wastewater and Waste” will focus on water resource, quality, supply, management and wastewater management. It is set to attract over 250 delegates as well over 40 local, regional and international exhibitors to display their products and services.

This was disclosed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday at a post-cabinet press briefing on Friday.

Minister Harmon said that the ministerial forum will review the regional waste management action plan that is to be presented to the United Nations general assembly at a conference to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December this year.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan is set to lead Guyana’s delegation which includes representatives from Ministry of Communities and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). The conference will be convened at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), United Nations Environment formerly the United Nations Environment Programme, the Caribbean Development Bank and the Pan America Health Organization (PAHO) are the developmental partners for the high-level forum.

By: Neola Damon