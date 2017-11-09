“We are going to witness the greatest championship ever” – Chief Education Officer at launch of 57th National School Championship

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Guyanese are being called upon to come out and witness student-athletes and teachers from fifteen districts across Guyana competing in one of the largest sporting events in the country.

The invitation was made at the launch of the fifty-seventh National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championship which runs from November 28 to December 1, 2017.

The collaborative event between the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Teachers Union and Banks DIH Limited, is the most anticipated activity of the school term and will see athletes displaying their talent on the National Track and Field Center, at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson in brief remarks said that the hosting of the meet at the track and field centre is a historic moment for the country. The ecstatic CEO stated that “I believe that we are going to witness the greatest championship ever… I look forward to see our children’s participation on the synthetic track.”

Hutson pointed out even though academics is important, sports plays a critical role in the overall development of students. He noted that the Ministry of Education’s mandate is centered around creating well-rounded students that are able to excel both academically and athletically.

President of the GTU, Mark Lyte said that the National School Championship is a very important time for all participating athletes across Guyana since it is has produced a cadre of athletes who went on to represent Guyana and medalled both regionally and internationally.

“We are now exposing our athletes and bringing them to the level whereby internationally, they can be on par with the athletes that compete at the international level. We recognise that our athletes are indeed important to us and so the Ministry of Education and the Guyana’s Teachers Union along with other stakeholders have come together to make sure that this year, this event is second to none” Lyte explained.

It was also highlighted by the President of the GTU that all logistics for the athletes have been ironed out, including meals, accommodation and even sports gear for those who require.

The student-athletes will be housed at Leonora Secondary, Stewartville Primary and Secondary as well as the Uitvlugt Secondary schools. This will reduce cost and also ensure the athletes do not have to face the daily crossing of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Banks DIH Limited representative Clayton McKenzie said that the company is pleased to be on board the hosting such a huge competition. “Sports is one of the areas that Banks decided to put emphasis on throughout the years and will continue to do it at national forums.”

It was also disclosed at the launch that all records for the athletes will be documented as stipulated by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

By: Isaiah Braithwaite