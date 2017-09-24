“We have a responsibility to use sports to help to rebuild nations” – PM as CGF meeting of the Americas opened

DPI, GUYANA, Sunday, September 24, 2017

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is for the first time hosting the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) meeting of the Americas in Georgetown. The event was officially inaugurated this morning at the GOA’s almost completed Liliendaal headquarters, by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, currently acting in the capacity of the President.

The CGF meeting of the Americas which began on September 22 concludes on September 26. Some elements of the meeting include discussions on the exploration of partnerships with other sporting organisations, governance and an overview of the Commonwealth Games Federation through 2022.

In his presentation, the Acting President and Prime Minister remarked that sport represents human value overcoming and rising, to sore high above challenges. “Sports represented what politics couldn’t do for us – couldn’t take us to those heights, to those levels of feeling self-confident, recovering our self-esteem, becoming a people who felt that we have power beyond our own consciousness.”

He reminded the body that “We have a responsibility to use sports to help to rebuild nations,” and urged the CGF to host events “dedicated to raising funds and other assistance for citizens of the Caribbean that were affected by recent the hurricanes.

He reiterated Guyana’s compassion and support for disaster-affected nations, noting, “We need to raise the consciousness, confidence of our people that we can survive and rebuild and become once again a shining model of what we have always been a beautiful and friendly Caribbean”.

He also commended the GOA on attaining their own facility and wished the body a productive discussion.

President of the CGF, Louise Martin, outlined the plans for the conference and observed that this year the Commonwealth’s shared value – ‘A Peace-building Commonwealth’ – is ironical given the recent spate of hurricanes that swept across the Caribbean, devastating several small islands. She further added that the body stands in solidarity with their fellow members. Some of the affected territories that could not be present at the meeting include Falkland Islands, Anguilla, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Monserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Senator Fortuna Belrose, Regional Vice-President of the Caribbean remarked that “Sports is certainly the glue that binds our nations together”. She is hopeful the body will leave Guyana with a quick plan of action so that “we can continue to use sports to make the difference in the life of our people and most importantly realise the vision of the commonwealth” to build peaceful and prosperous communities globally by inspiring commonwealth athletes to propel impact and ambition through sports.

The Commonwealth Games (known as the British Empire Games 1930–1950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games 1954–1966, and British Commonwealth Games from 1970–1974) is an international multi-sport event where Commonwealth of Nations participate.

The 21st (XXI) Commonwealth Games will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, April 4-15, 2018. This will make it the fifth time Australia will be hosting the Commonwealth Games.

By: Zanneel Williams