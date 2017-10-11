“We will not relent” – Acting Commissioner of Police

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Royden Williams called “Smallie” who was sentenced to death for his involvement in the Bartica and Lusignan massacres was Monday last recaptured in a minibus at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice. Williams was declared the country’s most wanted, following a daring escape from the Camp Street Prisons, with others on the afternoon of July 9.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, at a Press Conference held at the Ministry of Public Security, said that it was a matter of personal pride and dignity that Williams was recaptured within the borders of Guyana. According to Ramnarine, the focus now is to recapture the two remaining escapees.

“Paul Goriah and Kobina Stephens, we’ve done work on the two of them we had info, we responded and it didn’t come up useful. We are going to intensify our efforts now because largely we had focused on getting the main fugitive who we now have in custody,” Ramnarine stated

He added that the armed forces will continue to be diligent in its efforts to bring closure to the troubling jailbreak saga, which is in keeping with the force’s promise to the citizens of the country.

“Long nights, hard days in keeping that commitment that we gave to this country as law enforcement officials, army, and police, that we will be relentless and unrelenting in pursuit of the recapture. As you would know nineteen have been dealt with, unfortunately, two chose along a certain path and as you know in my language they were ably assisted,” the Acting Commissioner indicated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan noted that the police and the senior leadership had done well and should be congratulated.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam