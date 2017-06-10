WEATHER BRIEF UPDATE for Saturday, June 10, 2017 from the Hydrometeorological Service, Guyana

Rainfall records for the past 24 hours, measured at 08:00 hrs Saturday June 10, 2017, were available for most of the stations.

The highest rainfall of 190.5 mm was recorded at Bush Lot in Region 5.

Synopsis: A tropical wave passed Guyana during the early morning hours. Instability from this system affected Guyana during today. A mid to low level trough, with an associated cyclonic center, is approaching Guyana from the east and is expected to affect the weather conditions over Guyana during the next twenty-four hours.

Today’s weather review : Cloudy to overcast skies with light to moderate showers and intermittent rain was observed throughout Guyana during the morning hours Improved conditions were observed throughout Guyana during the afternoon hours.

Tonight’s forecast: Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout Guyana during the evening hours. Skies are likely to become cloudy to overcast as the night progresses. These conditions will likely be accompanied by light to moderate showers and frequent rain. Regions 1, 2 and 7 may also experience thundershowers

Tomorrow’s forecast: Cloudy to overcast skies with light to moderate showers and continuous rain are likely throughout Guyana during the morning hours. Parts of Regions 1, 2, 7 and 10 may also experience isolated thundershowers. Conditions are likely to improve during the afternoon hours.

Sea conditions: MODERATE SEAS WITH WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 2.0 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATERS

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected skies with scattered light to moderate showers are expected throughout Guyana. Regions 7, 8 and 10 may also experience afternoon thundershowers. Rainfall is likely to range between 10 mm and 40 mm over locations with thundershowers and between 5 mm and 25 mm elsewhere.

Tuesday thru’ Friday: Partly cloudy and sunny skies with brief passing showers are likely along Coastal Guyana during this period. Rainfall is expected to range between 0 mm and 15 mm during a twenty-four hours period. All other areas can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers, predominantly during the afternoon and evening hours. Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall is forecast to range between 10 mm and 25 mm.

Download resources here:

Guyana Hydromet Service WRF – Precipitation Tendency

Weather Brief – June 10, 2017