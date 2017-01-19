Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers can be expected throughout Guyana; conditions are expected to improve over some coastal areas during the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to range between 5.0 mm and 30.0 mm.



Temperatures are expected to range between 28.0 to 32.0°C

Wind Condition: NE 04 to 8 m/s; strong winds can be expected before and during heavy downpours.

High Tide will be at 09:23 hours at a height of 2.42 meters

Low Tide will be at 15:25 hours at a height of 1.08 meter

SLIGHT TO MODERATE SEAS WITH WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 1.5 TO 2.0 METERS IN OPEN WATERS

Above normal high tides is not in effect. The next period will begin Wednesday January 25, 2017.

Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days across Guyana

Friday and Saturday : Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers can be expected throughout Guyana. Rainfall is expected to range between 10.0 mm and 40.0 mm within a 24hrs period.

Sunday and Monday: Cloudy to overcast skies with moderate to heavy showers, light intermittent rain and possible isolated thundershowers can be expected over all Regions. Rainfall is expected to range between 15.0 mm and 50.0 mm within a 24hrs period.

With the forecasted weather conditions, coastal areas may experience prolonged water accumulations / flooding in poor drainage, low lying and riverine areas.

The sun will set at 17:56 hrs