Weather forecast for Friday, June 16, 2017

Meteorologist L. Alves
Forecast valid for 12 hours commencing 07:00 hours

Friday 16 June, 2017 (Day).

 Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light to moderate scattered showers are likely throughout Guyana during the morning hours. Regions 4 to 6 and 9 and southern Region 6 can expect generally fair weather during the afternoon hours. Rainfall is not likely to exceed 15 mm. Regions 1, 7, 8 and 10 may experience afternoon cloudiness with isolated thundershowers. Rainfall is forecast to range between 20 mm and 45 mm. All other locations can expect morning conditions to continue during the afternoon hours. Rainfall is likely to range between 5 mm and 20 mm.
Winds North-easterly to south-easterly between 04 m/s and 08 m/s, becoming gusty over locations with thundershowers.
High Tide 08:32 hrs, height of 2.48 meters. Low Tide 14:42 hours, height of 0.95 meters.
Tide Advisory Citizens are advised that above normal high tide advisory is NOT in effect. The next period of above normal high tides will begin on Tuesday 20 June, 2017.
Waves and Sea Conditions SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS, MARINE USERS AND SEA BATHERS ARE ADVISED THAT SLIGHT TO MODERATE SEAS WITH WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 1.5 TO 2.0 METERS IN OPEN WATERS
Outlook for the next four days, commencing Saturday 17 June, 2017. Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers are expected throughout Guyana during this period. Parts of Regions 1, 2, 7, 8 and 10 may

also experience thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours. Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall is likely to range between 25 mm and 60 mm over locations with thundershowers and between 10 mm and 30 mm elsewhere.

Monday and Tuesday: Overcast skies with moderate to heavy showers, continuous rain and thundershower are expected throughout Guyana during this period. Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall is forecast to range between 50 mm and 100 mm, with the maximum most likely along the coast on Monday.

National Weather Forecast – June 16, 2017

Guyana Hydromet Service WRF – Precipitation Tendency

 

