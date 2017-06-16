Weather forecast for Friday, June 16, 2017

Outlook for the next four days, commencing Saturday 17 June, 2017.

Saturday and Sunday : Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers are expected throughout Guyana during this period. Parts of Regions 1, 2, 7, 8 and 10 may also experience thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours. Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall is likely to range between 25 mm and 60 mm over locations with thundershowers and between 10 mm and 30 mm elsewhere. Monday and Tuesday : Overcast skies with moderate to heavy showers, continuous rain and thundershower are expected throughout Guyana during this period. Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall is forecast to range between 50 mm and 100 mm, with the maximum most likely along the coast on Monday.