Weather Forecast for July 6, 2017

Jul 06, 2017

Sunny skies throughout Guyana with isolated showers. No significant rainfall is expected

Wind Conditions: Mostly breezy 

Low Tide: 08:30 hours, height of 0.73  of a meter

High Tide: 14:46 hours, height of 2.48 meters

MODERATE SEAS, WAVE HEIGHTS BETWEEN 2.0 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATER

Above normal high tides will continue until Thursday July 13, 2017

Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days as from Friday July 7, 2017 to Monday July 10, 2017 across Guyana

Friday and Monday, mostly fair and sunny skies with a few passing showers. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 10.0 mm within 24 hours.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly cloudy to overcast skies can be expected throughout Guyana with frequent showers and isolated thundershowers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 60.0 mm within 24 hours.

National Weather Forecast – July 6, 2017

 


