Weather Forecast for July 6, 2017

Sunny skies throughout Guyana with isolated showers. No significant rainfall is expected
Wind Conditions: Mostly breezy
Low Tide: 08:30 hours, height of 0.73 of a meter
High Tide: 14:46 hours, height of 2.48 meters
MODERATE SEAS, WAVE HEIGHTS BETWEEN 2.0 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATER
Above normal high tides will continue until Thursday July 13, 2017
Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days as from Friday July 7, 2017 to Monday July 10, 2017 across Guyana
Friday and Monday, mostly fair and sunny skies with a few passing showers. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 10.0 mm within 24 hours.
Saturday and Sunday, mostly cloudy to overcast skies can be expected throughout Guyana with frequent showers and isolated thundershowers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 60.0 mm within 24 hours.
