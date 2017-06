Weather Forecast for June 19, 2017

DPI/GINA Guyana, June 19, 2017

Weather Forecast for Monday, June 19, 2017 across Guyana from the National Weather Watch Centre

Cloudy to occasionally overcast skies with occasional showers, Isolated thunderstorms are likely in some coastal areas. RAINFALL IS EXPECTED BETWEEN 20.0 MM TO 60.0 MM.

High Tide: 12:04 hours, height of 2.51 meters

Low Tide: 17:51 hours, height of 0.96 of a meter

ROUGH SEAS, WAVE HEIGHTS BETWEEN 2.0 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATER

Next period of above normal high tides will begin Tuesday, June 20, 2017

By: Namela Baynes-Henry