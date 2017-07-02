Latest update July 2nd, 2017 7:30 AM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Weather Forecast for July 2, 2017

Regions 9 and Southern 6 will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies with frequent showers and isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming fair into the afternoon. Other areas will see generally sunny skies with a few passing showers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 40.0 mm in Regions 9 and southern 6 and no significant rainfall elsewhere

Wind Conditions: Mostly breezy 

High Tide: 10:51 hours, height of 2.32 meters

Low Tide: 17:21 hours, height of 1.28 meter

MODERATE SEAS, WAVE HEIGHTS BETWEEN 1.5 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATER

Next period of above normal high tides will begin Friday July 6, 2017

Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days as from Monday July 3, 2017 to Thursday July 6, 2017 across Guyana

Monday to Thursday, mostly fair skies becoming occasionally cloudy with few passing showers. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 10.0 mm within 24 hours

Weather Forecast for July 2, 2017

