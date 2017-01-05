Weather Forecast

Cloudy to overcast skies with moderate to heavy showers, light intermittent rain and possible isolated thundershowers can be expected throughout Guyana. Rainfall is expected to range between 20.0 mm and 60.0 mm.

With the forecasted weather conditions, coastal areas may experience prolonged water accumulations / flooding in poor drainage, low lying and riverine areas.



Temperatures are expected to range between 26.0 to 32.0°C

Wind Condition: NE 04 to 8 m/s; strong winds can be expected before and during heavy downpours.

High Tide will be at 08:48 hours at a height of 2.59 meters

Low Tide will be at 15:15 hours at a height of 1.07 meter

ROUGH SEAS WITH WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 2.0 TO 3.0 METERS IN OPEN WATERS

Above normal high tides is not in effect. The next period of above normal high tide will begin Sunday January 08, 2017.

Weather Outlook for the next four (4) days across Guyana

Friday and Saturday: Cloudy to overcast skies with moderate to heavy showers, light intermittent rain and isolated thundershowers can be expected over Regions 1 to 8 and 10, Region 9 can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers. Rainfall is expected to range between 25.0 mm and 80.0 mm over Regions 1 to 8 and 10, however, some areas may record values exceeding 100.0 mm within a 24hrs period; Region 9 can expect values between 10.0 mm and 30.0 mm within a 24hrs period.

Sunday and Monday: Cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and possible isolated thundershowers can be expected over all Regions; conditions are expected to improve over some coastal areas during the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to range between 10.0 mm and 40.0 mm within a 24hrs period.

The sun will set at 17:50 hrs