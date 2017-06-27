Weather Update

Latest update June 27th, 2017 11:58 AM

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Partly cloudy skies becoming occasionally cloudy are expected to prevail throughout Guyana today. Coastal locations can also expect scattered to moderate showers. Conditions are likely to deteriorate during the late afternoon hours. Rainfall forecast is to range between 5 mm and 15 mm. All other locations can expect light to moderate morning showers with possible afternoon thundershowers. Rainfall is likely to range between 10 mm and 45 mm.

Low tide is expected at 12:34 hours at a height of 0.45 meters. This forecast is valid for 12 hours from 07:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Tuesday 27, 2017. Above normal high tide advisory remains in effect until Thursday, June 29, 2017.Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding.

By: Delicia Haynes

