Weather update

Mostly cloudy to occasionally overcast skies can be expected across Guyana with moderate to heavy thundershowers in Region 6 and 10 during the morning becoming fair into the afternoon.
Other areas will see mostly scattered showers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 65.0 mm in Region 6 and 10 and between 0.0 mm to 25.0 mm elsewhere. Wind Conditions will be mostly light to breezy at times
High tide was at 06:52 hours at a height of 2.94 meters. Low tide is expected to be at 13:21 hours at a height of 0.63 of a meter. Above normal high tide advisory remains in effects until Thursday June 29, 2017.
DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Mostly cloudy to occasionally overcast skies can be expected across Guyana with moderate to heavy thundershowers in Region 6 and 10 during the morning becoming fair into the afternoon. Other areas will see mostly scattered showers. Rainfall is expected...