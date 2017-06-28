Weather update

Latest update June 28th, 2017 10:57 AM

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Mostly cloudy to occasionally overcast skies can be expected across Guyana with moderate to heavy thundershowers in Region 6 and 10 during the morning becoming fair into the afternoon.

Other areas will see mostly scattered showers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 65.0 mm in Region 6 and 10 and between 0.0 mm to 25.0 mm elsewhere. Wind Conditions will be mostly light to breezy at times

High tide was at 06:52 hours at a height of 2.94 meters. Low tide is expected to be at 13:21 hours at a height of 0.63 of a meter. Above normal high tide advisory remains in effects until Thursday June 29, 2017.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

