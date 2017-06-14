Latest update June 14th, 2017 4:58 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Weather Update

Jun 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

Generally sunny skies can be expected throughout Guyana with few cloudy spells and brief showers in some areas during the afternoon. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 10.0 mm (0 to 0.39 inch). Wind conditions are likely be mostly breezy to windy at times.

With regards to tide reports, Low Tide is expected at 13:09 hours with a height of 0.79 of a meter while High Tide is expected at 19:15 hours at aheight of 2.57 meters.

For Thursday and Friday, Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with a few brief showers over all Regions. Rainfall is expected to range between 0.0 mm and 15.0 mm (0 to 0.59 inch) within a 24hrs period.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

Recent Articles

‘The Internet has turned our young people into digital citizens of the world” says ITU Programme Officer

‘The Internet has turned our young people into digital citizens of...

Jun 14, 2017

A two-day Cyber-Security Awareness workshop began this morning in the auditorium of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School with the theme: “The Role of Education in Cyber Security: Developing Digital Citizenship”. It is the result of close collaboration among the International Telecommunication...
Read More
REMARKS BY MINISTER CATHERINE HUGHES – Opening Ceremony on CYBER SECURITY WORKSHOP FOR EDUCATION STAKEHOLDERS NORTH RUIMVELDT SECONDARY SCHOOL’s AUDITORIUM

REMARKS BY MINISTER CATHERINE HUGHES –...

Jun 14, 2017

Public Telecom Ministry and ITU team up to raise awareness about cyber security

Public Telecom Ministry and ITU team up to raise...

Jun 14, 2017

Major upgrade ongoing at Guyana /Suriname Ferry Service

Major upgrade ongoing at Guyana /Suriname Ferry...

Jun 14, 2017

Weather Update

Weather Update

Jun 14, 2017

Starkey hearing foundation changing lives in Guyana – by restoring hearing

Starkey hearing foundation changing lives in...

Jun 13, 2017

Illegally imported horse quarantined by GLDA

Illegally imported horse quarantined by GLDA

Jun 13, 2017

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s support

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s...

Jun 13, 2017

MOFA improving management of missions financing

MOFA improving management of missions financing

Jun 13, 2017

School’s curriculum reform process ongoing

School’s curriculum reform process ongoing

Jun 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 342 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 735,494 hits