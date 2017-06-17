Weather Update

For the next 24 hours, no significant amount of rainfall is expected. Fair to partly cloudy skies can be expected during the night with few isolated showers in the early hours of Saturday morning. For the rest of Saturday, partly cloudy and sunny skies with isolated showers are expected during the afternoon in some areas.

Rainfall records for the past 24 hours, measured at 08:00 hrs Friday June 16, 2017, were available for most of the stations. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Skeldon Region Six, 34.2 mm.