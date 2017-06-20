Weather update

Throughout Guyana, mostly cloudy skies becoming occasionally overcast are expected today. This weather condition can be accompanied by expected light to moderate showers, frequent rain and isolated thundershowers. The rainfall forecast for today is expected to range between 20 mm and 50 mm.
High tide is expected to be at 13:10 hours at a height of 2.63 meters while low tide is expected at 18:54 hours at a height of 0.86 meters. Citizens are advised that above normal high tide advisory is in effect until Thursday June 29, 2017. Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding.
DPI/GINA, Guyana, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Commuters including residents, tourists, miners and business proprietors can expect a vastly improved carriageway as the first phase of the long-awaited Linden/Lethem road project is expected to commence shortly. In a recent interview with Department of...