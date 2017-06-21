Weather Update

Latest update June 21st, 2017 9:58 AM

Instabilities from the rain bands of Tropical Storm Bret continues to affect Guyana. Varying cloudiness with occasional to frequent light to moderate showers and possible thundershowers can be expected between 07:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Wednesday June 21. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 45.0 mm.

High tide is expected at 14:09 hours with a height of 2.75 mm while low tide is expected at 01:36 hours at a height of 0.66mm.

Please note that the above normal high tide advisory remains in effect until Thursday June 29, 2017Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

