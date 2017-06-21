Weather Update

Jun 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News, Press Releases
DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Instabilities from the rain bands of Tropical Storm Bret continues to affect Guyana. Varying cloudiness with occasional to frequent light to moderate showers and possible thundershowers can be expected between 07:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Wednesday June 21. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 45.0 mm.
High tide is expected at 14:09 hours with a height of 2.75 mm while low tide is expected at 01:36 hours at a height of 0.66mm.
Please note that the above normal high tide advisory remains in effect until Thursday June 29, 2017. Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding.
By: Delicia Haynes
Jun 21, 2017DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Instabilities from the rain bands of Tropical Storm Bret continues to affect Guyana. Varying cloudiness with occasional to frequent light to moderate showers and possible thundershowers can be expected between 07:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Wednesday June...
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017