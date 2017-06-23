Weather update

Cloudy to overcast skies are expected throughout Guyana, accompanied by frequent rain and light to moderate showers. Isolated thundershowers are also likely during the late morning and early afternoon hours. The rainfall forecast is expected to range between 25 mm and 50 mm.
The weather forecast is valid for 12 hours commencing from 07:00h ours to 19:00 hours on Friday, June 23. The above normal high tide advisory is still in effect. Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding. High tide is at 15:56 hours at a height of 2.98 meters.
DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 23, 2017 Traffic Chief Superintendent Dion Moore is calling on citizens to be cognizant of private cars operating as taxis for their own safety. During an interview with the Department of Public/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) he said that Guyana Police...