Weather update

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 23, 2017

Cloudy to overcast skies can be expected with light to moderate showers throughout Guyana. Some areas can expect isolated thundershowers and rainfall is expected to range between 20.0 mm and 50.0 mm (0.80 inches and 2.0 inches). This forecast is valid for 12 hours from 19:00, June 23 to 07:00 hours June 24, 2017.

Rainfall records for the past 24 hours, measured at 08:00 hours Friday June 23, 2017, were available for most of the stations. The highest rainfall of 188.7 mm was recorded at John’s village, Port Mourant, Region Six.

On Saturday June 24, 2017 between the hours of 07:00 hours to 19:00 hours, cloudy to overcast skies with frequent moderate to heavy showers can be expected on this day. Moreover, light to continuous rain and isolated thundershowers can be expected through Guyana. Rainfall is expected to range between 25.0 mm and 70 mm (1.0 inches and 2.8 inches)

Meanwhile on Sunday cloudy to overcast skies with frequent moderate to heavy showers, light intermittent rain and isolated thundershowers can be expected throughout Guyana. Conditions are likely to improve over some coastal regions. In the afternoon rainfall is expected to range between 25 mm and 100 mm (1.0 inches and 4.0 inches) within a 24 hour period.

By: Delicia Haynes