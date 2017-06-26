Weather Update

Jun 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News
DPI/GINA, Guyana, Monday 26, July – Generally fair to sunny skies with a few passing showers can be expected across Guyana except for Region Nine and southern Region Six which will experience mostly cloudy skies with thundershowers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 50.0 mm in Region Nine and southern Region Six and between 0.0 mm to 15.0 mm elsewhere.
This forecast is valid for 12 hours, from 07:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Monday, June 26, 2017. Wind conditions are likely to be mostly breezy. Low tide will be at 11:48 hours at a height of 0.33 meter. High tide will be at 18:21 at a height of 3.02 meters. Above normal high tide advisory remains in effect until Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding.
By: Delicia Haynes
Jun 26, 2017DPI/GINA, Guyana, Monday 26, July – Generally fair to sunny skies with a few passing showers can be expected across Guyana except for Region Nine and southern Region Six which will experience mostly cloudy skies with thundershowers. Rainfall is expected between 20.0 mm to 50.0 mm in Region...
Jun 25, 2017
Jun 25, 2017
Jun 25, 2017
Jun 25, 2017
Jun 25, 2017
Jun 25, 2017
Jun 24, 2017
Jun 24, 2017
Jun 24, 2017