Jun 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 26, 2017

Weather forecast for a 12 hour basis, from 19:00 hours on Monday June 26, 2017 to 07:00 hours on Tuesday June 27, 2017 is as follows.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light to moderate showers can be expected throughout Guyana. Some areas can expect possible isolated thundershowers.

During the morning hours, low tide will be at 00:01 hours while high tide can be expected at 06:03 hours at a height of 3.10 meters. Please note that the above normal high tide advisory remains in effect until Thursday June 29, 2017

 

By: Delicia Haynes

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Jun 26, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 26, 2017 Ministry of Education, Department of Youth is working to ensure that youths across Guyana, have a better understanding of the National Youth Policy. This was revealed to Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) by the Director...
“Pay attention to the needs of the market” Min Gaskin tells SBDF AGM

Jun 26, 2017

More relief underway for flood hit communities

Jun 26, 2017

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce commit to fully supporting Region 8 Agricultural – Commercial Exhibition during outreach

Jun 26, 2017

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak celebration

Jun 26, 2017

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental principles to be more effective

Jun 26, 2017

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide prevalence – Mental Health Unit Director

Jun 26, 2017

Weather Update

Jun 26, 2017

Groundwater monitoring network coming in 2018

Jun 26, 2017

First Lady opens First Aid, CPR course for Early Childhood Development participants

Jun 26, 2017

