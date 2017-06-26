Weather Update

Weather forecast for a 12 hour basis, from 19:00 hours on Monday June 26, 2017 to 07:00 hours on Tuesday June 27, 2017 is as follows.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light to moderate showers can be expected throughout Guyana. Some areas can expect possible isolated thundershowers.
During the morning hours, low tide will be at 00:01 hours while high tide can be expected at 06:03 hours at a height of 3.10 meters. Please note that the above normal high tide advisory remains in effect until Thursday June 29, 2017
