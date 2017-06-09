Latest update June 9th, 2017 7:01 PM

Weather Update- Friday June 09, 2017

Jun 09, 2017

The National Weather Watch Centre forecasts that rainfall is likely to range between 10mm and 45mm along coastal Regions Three to Six. This will result in light to moderate showers with possible afternoon thunder showers. All other locations can expect light to moderate showers, intermittent rainfall and thundershowers ranging between 30 mm and 70 mm.

High Tide is expected at 16:16 hours with a height of 2.67 meters while low tide was at 10:09 hours with a height of 0.58 meters. Citizens are advised that above normal high tide advisory is in effect until Monday June 12, 2017. Residents of low lying, riverine and flood prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions against possible flooding.

Weather Outlook- Saturday through Monday

Rainfall in coastal Regions Two to Six is expected to range between 20 mm and 50 mm and will be accompanied by frequent rain, moderate showers and thundershowers. Meanwhile, cloudy to overcast skies are expected to prevail throughout Guyana during this period with rainfall in other areas ranging between 40 mm to 80 mm.

Citizens are advised to stay updated as weather patterns are scheduled to change. The National Weather Watch Centre will issue advisories and weather updates as necessary. Meanwhile, the necessary weather preparatory measures are to be considered by those traveling or will experiencing these weather conditions.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

