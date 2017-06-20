WEATHER UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER WATCH CENTRE

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Monday, June 19, 2017

Tonight’s forecast

Cloudy to overcast skies are expected throughout Guyana tonight. These conditions are expected to be accompanied by light to moderate showers, frequent rain and isolated thundershowers over Region 4 to 6. All other locations can expect moderate showers, continuous rain and thundershowers.

Tomorrow’s forecast: Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout Guyana. Regions Three (3) to Six (6) can also expect light to moderate showers and intermittent rain.

Conditions are expected to improve during the afternoon hours. All other locations can expect continuous rain, light to moderate showers and isolated thundershowers.

Sea conditions

ROUGH SEAS WITH WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 3.0 TO 3.5 METERS IN OPEN WATERS

By: Namela Baynes-Henry