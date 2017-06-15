Latest update June 15th, 2017 5:50 PM

WEATHER UPDATE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER WATCH CENTRE

Jun 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

Weather forecast for the next Twenty-four hours

Thursday June 15, 2017 (19:00 hours – 07:00 hours)

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light to moderate showers can be expected throughout Guyana; some areas can expect possible isolated thundershowers. Rainfall is expected to range between 0.0 mm and 30.0 mm (0.0 in and 1.2 in).

Friday June 16, 2017 (07:00 hours – 19:00 hours)

Cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and possible isolated thundershowers can be expected throughout Guyana; conditions are expected to improve over coastal areas during the afternoon.  Rainfall is expected to range between 5.0 mm and 40.0 mm (0.40 in and 1.6 in).

 

By: Namela Baynes- Henry

