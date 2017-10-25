West Berbice Chamber of Commerce renews call for Rosignol to be granted township status

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

The West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WBCIC), has renewed its call for the populous Rosignol Village situated on the West Bank of the Berbice River to be declared a town.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) was informed by the WBCIC’s President Imran Sacoor noted that, “We are of the strong belief that Rosignol is already composed as a ready-made environment with most amenities and all the major infrastructural requirements of a town in place”

Sacoor stated that in Rosignol, “There is ready and easy access to financial services including many banks and lending Agencies.” Several markets and health centres are also located within the catchment area.

The area also possesses nursery, primary and secondary schools. Law enforcement facility, telecommunication, malls, supermarkets, stores, drugs stores, gasoline stations and various religious organisations all within or in close proximity, of the area.

There are three points of entry/exit to the area – the Berbice Bridge, and the Rosignol and Blairmont stellings. This along with the New Amsterdam stelling, that is in close proximity will make for easy river transport up and down the Berbice River and the nearby Atlantic Ocean. Land is also available for housing development and further, striving and expanding Blairmont Sugar factory is also one village away.

The recent announcement of the construction of a Port/Harbour/Terminal at Crab Island and the impending oil boom will cater for significant economic impacts on Rosignol and neighbouring communities.

The executive is of the view that the community has satisfied the requirements and is ready to be upgraded to township status.

The WBCIC President also stated that the establishment of a town in the region, “will drive economic progression and will also help in the management of the region and provide a higher quality of services to the citizens.”

With President David Granger’s intention of having a regional capitols town, several new towns have already been declared in various parts of the country. The chamber has also identified Bush Lot as another community with potential township status.

The Chamber is also calling on the Government to hasten the initiative and, according the Sacoor, stands ready to assist in the demarcation of the boundaries and in any other way possible.

By: Samuel Whyte