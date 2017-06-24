Latest update June 24th, 2017 8:49 PM

West Coast Road Project is 70 per cent completed

The West Demerara Road Expansion Project is about 70 percent completed, despite the various challenges faced. This was revealed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn in an interview with Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA).

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Infrastructure Geoffrey Vaughan

“There is still some amount of slow truancy of the project in terms of progress and the reasons for that, at this time is the rainfall. We also having some utility issues and issues with vendors from Vreed- en-Hoop”, Vaughn explained.  He notes that efforts are being made to address these matters so that the works will be executed in an efficient and timely manner.

The project caters for the improvement of about 30.7 kilometres of the West Coast Demerara road from Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, bridge replacements and repairs, drainage and road safety works, pavement markings and safety barriers along severe curves.

The road when completed combines six components – Road Works, Road Safety Awareness, Capacity Building, Road Works Supervision, Monitoring and Evaluation and Project Management. It also aims to provide increased efficiency and safety of road transportation along the West Coast, Demerara Road from Vreed-enHoop to Hydronie.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted that the Ministry will employ a contractor to ensure that the project is completed in time within its scheduled deadline, next year.

The West Coast Demerara Road Improvement Project is funded by the Government, the Caribbean Development Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank at a cost of US$46.8 Million.

By: Neola Damon

