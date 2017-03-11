Women encouraged to mentor more

GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, March 11, 2017

Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes today, charged women to make mentoring a part of their job throughout 2017.

Minister Hughes was the guest speaker at a Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk which was hosted by GeoTech Vision, in observation of International Women’s Day (observed on March 8).

Addressing the gathering of women before the walk moved off from GeoTech Vision’s Brickdam, Georgetown, Minister Hughes encouraged women to identify a woman among them and reach out as a mentor.

“Just leave a word of encouragement or tell them about a woman who has defied the odds in this male dominated world, and who has climbed to high heights,” Minister Hughes urged.

The Minister noted that mentoring is one the most fulfilling things that someone can undertake. She said mentoring was, “The most rewarding thing I ever did.”

Minister Hughes told the women present for the walk that women are the backbone of the world, and it is their responsibility to do whatever little they can to effect positive change.

Highlighting the achievements of Guyanese women, Minister Hughes encouraged women to play a more active role in their communities, and to take interest in the local government process. “Each of us has so much to offer all of Guyana, and we just have to look for the little ways we can contribute that take nothing from us,” Minister Hughes charged.

The mentoring walk was held under the theme “Embracing opportunities to pay it forward by investing the next generation of women leaders”. The walk is one of many that is held across the globe.

The Global Mentoring Walk is an opportunity to highlight the importance of women’s leadership and to accelerate the impact of women leaders through mentoring, Valrie Grant, the Vital Voices Grow Fellow and Flag Bearer for Guyana and Managing Director of GeoTech Vision explained.

“We recognise that women face unique challenges on their path to leadership, and we are committed to helping aspiring women succeed. Mentoring has proven to be one of the most important steps to a successful career,” Grant pointed out.

Participants of the Walk also engaged in discussions about their professional challenges and successes to offer guidance, and support to each other. The walk culminated with a series of activities in the Botanical Gardens which included networking, action planning and goal setting.

The walk was held in partnership with the Guyana Chapter of the Women Entrepreneurs Network of the Caribbean (WENC) and the Small Business Bureau.

By: Tiffny Rhodius