Work will continue on Trusted Trader Programme

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, January, 3, 2016

The Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Business will continue to work on the Trusted Trader Programme which will allow eligible businesses with good track records to conduct transactions, and clear goods unhindered by red tape and other bureaucratic hurdles.

According to Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, , after consultations and close examination of the internal procedures of several public entities, the concept of the Trusted Trader Programme has been advanced to the final stages of its development. A number of relevant agencies have been engaged and have communicated their endorsement of the programme.

Minister Gaskin said that the Department of Commerce, has established a Help Desk– which is fully functional and capable of offering clear and concise advice on matters related to the conduct of business in Guyana, the Minister said in order to further support businesses.

Minister Gaskin said he has great confidence in the business community with the expectation of improved growth in 2017, based on current projections.

“The target of 3.8% growth rate demands confidence in our economy at all levels and we should avoid the temptation to talk ourselves out of the good life,” Minister Gaskin said.

Between 2015 and 2016, Guyana improved by 16 places on the ranking of the World Bank’s doing Business Index. This has been the largest single improvement achieved in our history of being on the Index.

To further improve the position, the Government will examine the viability of the recently recommended reforms of the World Bank in the areas of starting a business, registering property, trading across borders, getting electricity, and obtaining construction permits, and will develop an action plan for implementation.

By: Gabreila Patram