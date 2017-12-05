Work with central government for the development of Guyana- Carrington

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 4, 2017

As the budget debates continued, Member of Parliament representing the government Michael Carrington said that local government authority increases citizens participation in decisions that will directly affect their lives.

MP Carrington pointed out that the overall $1 billion provided in the 2018 National Budget will facilitate the work that local bodies are mandated by the constitution to carry out.

He added that the increase in the valuation of properties will also add worth to communities.

The lack of adequate financing, he said, is one of the reasons for local bodies failing, taking into consideration the significant devaluation of the Guyanese dollar since the 1980s.

The MP stated that “the previous governments selfishly refused to make any adjustment for the local government authorities to benefit financially, just to protect votes to win elections.” This he added, “caused great harm to those authorities, some of them cannot even pay a just remuneration to their councillors or have the type of finance to perform the work to develop their area in accordance with article 74 of the constitution of Guyana.”

He also emphasized that it is the duty of the Opposition to develop the local government authority areas for which they are responsible. Members of the opposition were called upon to work with the administration instead of laying the blame at the feet of the government for the failure of project/jobs that fall under their responsibility.

His advice to the opposition is to “work with central government for the development of Guyana, you are part of the system of governance for Guyana and have duties to perform whether as opposition or government.”

The MP noted the opposition is criticizing a budget that they helped to craft since approval had to be sought from regional leaders, many of whom are members of the opposition.

Nevertheless, Carrington stated that with the measures laid out in the 2018 National Budget, the government will ensure all problems are addressed, since the government has proposed over $44 million for the development of the regions and local government.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

