“Work with us” – GWI CEO urges Ann’s Grove/Clonbrook residents

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West Charles called on the residents of Ann’s Grove/Clonbrook and surrounding communities to work with the utility company as it strives to improve its water distribution service to the East Coast Demerara (ECD) communities.

(from left to right) CEO, GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Region four Chairperson Genevieve Allen.

“The issue we have in Clonbrook and Ann’s Grove and you have to help us, so that the quality will improve … the control of the leaks and wastage that’s occurring on this side and in Beehive. Unless we arrest the leaks and the wastage people down at the end of the line will suffer and you are going to compromise the quality of water,” Dr. Van West Charles told residents.

At an outreach to the Villages in the Anns Grove/Clonbrook neighbourhood today, the CEO encouraged residents to collaborate with the company to eliminate a collective debt of more than one hundred million dollars.

“We have 1400 customers in this area but not everybody is paying so you have a collective debt of $16M. We want to appeal to you. We don’t want to disconnect you. If you owe come and establish a contract. We will give you so many months to pay that debt and keep current,” Dr. Van West Charles encouraged.

Acknowledging that there is still water purification and distribution problems in the Ann’s Grove and neighbouring communities, the CEO said, that a process to remove the iron content from the water has commenced. Further, Dr. Van West Charles said the company is working to resolve issues relating to low water pressure in the distribution system, which have plagued the communities for some time now.

“We do know that you were having some problems in terms of the level of service because the Enmore number two well is down and should be back up within another three weeks with a new pump so because the system is very well interconnected you will see we will be able to move water to the lower lands, even to Victoria at the back for an improved service,” the CEO explained.

The CEO indicated that a team from the water distribution company toured the communities and realised that only one side of the middle walk at the back of Ann’s Grove was being supplied with water. He gave an undertaking to have that situation rectified within a short time.

Residents of the Ann’s Grove/Clonbrook attending the GWI outreach.

“We have decided that probably by the end of the new week we are going to be running the continuation of the transmission lines and interconnections and ensure that people on both sides of the street and the back will get access to water,” Dr. Van West Charles said.

Dr. Van West Charles gave assurances for the establishment a new well at the back of Sparendaam, another at Better Hope and water treatment in Friendship/Annandale to enable significant improvement in the water supply. However he cautioned that infrastructural work at the Hope canal will have to be conducted. “We have to replace the crossing at the Hope canal and so we promise you that before Christmas, the area will be well served with adequate water and good quality water,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako said that works at the Buxton/Friendship pump station are progressing and are on stream for the installation of treatment plants in early 2018.

Included in the official team at the outreach were Ministers of Government, Simona Broomes and Joseph Harmon along with Regional and Local Government representatives.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

