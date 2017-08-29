Works for Bartica beach boulevard commence – Bartica Mayor

Latest update August 29th, 2017 7:38 PM

DPI, Guyana

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Bartica’s Mayor, Gifford Marshall, said works have begun to transform the Golden Beach into a boulevard.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Region Seven Mayor said works are ongoing to renovate the beach area between Third and Fourth Avenues.

Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall.

“That area is primarily where the regatta is kept, so persons coming to Bartica next year will think they are in some other place,” Marshall boasted.

The project which is estimated at $40M will see the beach front transformed with the installation of palm trees being planted, and benches and solar powered lights being installed. Six mini marts would be erected with the anticipation that different franchises will occupy the spaces, giving patrons a variety to choose from when they visit.

The beach boulevard is part of a wider waterfront development project which is being undertaken by the Bartica municipality. It is a collaborative effort between the municipality and stakeholders and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that the community’s Green Park is slated for an official launch soon. Though the park is currently in use, there are still “corrective measures” to be carried out on the park’s fountain.  “As soon as that is done we’re going to open the park,” the Mayor said.

Bartica, the flagship “green town” is part of the government’s push for a greener state. Guyana has embarked on a long-term initiative to green its economy as strongly advocated by the President.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

