Works moving apace on the Bartica/ Potaro Road

Jul 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July, 06, 2017

After 20 years, more than 100 miles of the Bartica/Potaro Road Project in Region Eight, Potaro Siparuni will be rehabilitated.  When the road is completed it will link communities making the transporting of goods and services easier.

Work being done on the Bartica/Potaro Road.

Wendell St. Pierre, Civil Engineer, Region Eight told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that goods can travel from Bartica to Mahdia, Mahdia to Bartica and Georgetown through Bartica and then to Mahdia opposed to the current route.

Pierre said that to date, the road project has only two lots. Lot A was awarded to H. Nauth Construction to the sum of $419M; Pierre said that this contractor’s work is on schedule and will be completed in December of this year. While, Lot B of the project from 14 miles, Cassandra Bridge to 78 Miles has been awarded to A &S contracting services to the tune of $180M.

The Engineer said that they are some hiccups in the roads works due to the urgent repairs that needs to be carried out on the Denham Suspension Bridge at Garraway Stream, commonly called the Cassandra Crossing Bridge, will commence soon.

In 2016, the sum of $1.7B was provided for works in the Hinterland, over $609M was rolled over from 2016 while the 2016 projects totaled $1.105B. Budget 2017 makes provision for over $2.3B for the continuation of road rehabilitation and construction in the hinterland.

 

By: Gabriela Patram

