Workshop seeks to deliver plan to facilitate enterprise development

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection (MOSP) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), on Thursday, held a validation workshop for public and private stakeholders on the Draft Assessment of the Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises (EESE) Action Plan.

The two-day workshop which began today at the Tower Suites Hotel serves as a follow-up to an assessment launched by the ILO in April 2017. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Gwen King, the focus of the meeting is to provide the endorsement for efforts made in the previous meeting.

Declaring the workshop opened, Attorney-at-law, Kevin Morgan said changes must be made in the private and public sectors to achieve the objectives of the action plan.

“In order to achieve an enabling environment for sustained enterprises, we must be committed to aggressively pursuing the findings of the report…and we must strategically adjust our modus operandi at institutions in our society. Government must accordingly adjust advisory services must adjust consultative association of the Guyanese industry must adjust the banking sector, the ICT sector and the telecommunications sectors,” Morgan Said.

International Labour Organization Representative, Kelvin Sergeant explained the proceedings subsequent to the two-day workshop.

“Following deliberations of the workshop today and tomorrow, what we will do is take the results and come up with an action plan for the EESE in Guyana. All of this material will go back into finalising the EESE report…and that report will be validated at a workshop we intend to have in December 5, 2017,” Sergeant underscored.

In June 2007, the International Labour Conference (ILC) discussed the promotion of sustainable enterprises. The conclusions of the conference called for the ILO to strengthen the capacity of governments and social partners, to establish an enabling environment for sustainable enterprises.

In keeping with the conclusions of the ILC, the International Labour Organization developed a series of strategies which are expected to empower employers and workers’ organisations in Guyana; by supporting their capacity to analyse and understand data, with a special focus on the enabling the environment for sustainable enterprises.

By: Crystal Stoll