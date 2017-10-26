Latest update October 26th, 2017 8:23 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Workshop seeks to deliver plan to facilitate enterprise development

Oct 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection (MOSP) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), on Thursday, held a validation workshop for public and private stakeholders on the Draft Assessment of the Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises (EESE) Action Plan.

Gwen King, MOSP, Occupational Safety and Health Consultant giving remarks at the EESE workshop.

The two-day workshop which began today at the Tower Suites Hotel serves as a follow-up to an assessment launched by the ILO in April 2017. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Gwen King, the focus of the meeting is to provide the endorsement for efforts made in the previous meeting.

Declaring the workshop opened, Attorney-at-law, Kevin Morgan said changes must be made in the private and public sectors to achieve the objectives of the action plan.

“In order to achieve an enabling environment for sustained enterprises, we must be committed to aggressively pursuing the findings of the report…and we must strategically adjust our modus operandi at institutions in our society. Government must accordingly adjust advisory services must adjust consultative association of the Guyanese industry must adjust the banking sector, the ICT sector and the telecommunications sectors,” Morgan Said.

Kelvin Sergeant, ILO Specialist addressing participants at the EESE workshop at Tower Suites Hotel.

International Labour Organization Representative, Kelvin Sergeant explained the proceedings subsequent to the two-day workshop.

“Following deliberations of the workshop today and tomorrow, what we will do is take the results and come up with an action plan for the EESE in Guyana. All of this material will go back into finalising the EESE report…and that report will be validated at a workshop we intend to have in December 5, 2017,” Sergeant underscored.

In June 2007, the International Labour Conference (ILC) discussed the promotion of sustainable enterprises.  The conclusions of the conference called for the ILO to strengthen the capacity of governments and social partners, to establish an enabling environment for sustainable enterprises.

In keeping with the conclusions of the ILC, the International Labour Organization developed a series of strategies which are expected to empower employers and workers’ organisations in Guyana; by supporting their capacity to analyse and understand data, with a special focus on the enabling the environment for sustainable enterprises.

 

By: Crystal Stoll 

Private and Public Stakeholders engaging at the workshop on the Draft Assessment of the Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprise of Guyana.

Kevin Morgan, MOSP, Attorney-at-Law making a point at the EESE workshop at Tower Suites Hotel.

 

Recent Articles

Hurricane Relief Concert estimated to make $50M

Hurricane Relief Concert estimated to make $50M

Oct 26, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017 In efforts to raise funds for recent hurricane-stricken territories, the government of Guyana and BK Group of Companies has collaborated to host what is expected to be ‘a unique experience’ for many. Travis Shepard, a representative for the BK Group,...
Read More
Construction of Govt housing units progressing smoothly – Set for December completion

Construction of Govt housing units progressing...

Oct 26, 2017

Linden youths benefit from Diversity Education and Inclusion Workshop

Linden youths benefit from Diversity Education...

Oct 26, 2017

Appointment of GECOM Chair constitutionally acceptable Prime Minister and Attorney General hone in on the matter

Appointment of GECOM Chair constitutionally...

Oct 26, 2017

Minister Norton implores students of Green Acres School to be well-rounded

Minister Norton implores students of Green Acres...

Oct 26, 2017

Local, International stakeholders gather at National Aviation Safety Conference

Local, International stakeholders gather at...

Oct 26, 2017

Fifty-six girls from Mae’s receive HPV vaccine

Fifty-six girls from Mae’s receive HPV vaccine

Oct 26, 2017

Exxon facilitates oil spill management training

Exxon facilitates oil spill management training

Oct 26, 2017

GTU walks out, prematurely ending talks with Education Ministry

GTU walks out, prematurely ending talks with...

Oct 26, 2017

Guyana Fire Service sees major decrease in fire calls

Guyana Fire Service sees major decrease in fire...

Oct 26, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,095,713 hits