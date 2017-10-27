‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

The nation’s top performers at the primary and secondary levels were among those honoured by the Ministry of Education’s twenty-first National Awards Ceremony.

Today at the National Cultural Centre, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulated the awardees noting they have made the country proud. “Today we have a new crop not only of grandaunts and achievers; a new crop from among you who would be the new leaders of Guyana”, he said.

The Prime Minister also commended the parents and particularly teachers for supporting the students. “Teachers are a rare breed of humanitarians. Teachers invest themselves in their students”, PM Nagamootoo noted.

Top performers at the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Technical Education Examination and Carnegie School of home Economics, were all awarded. The Desrey Fox Scholarship Award was also presented.

Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College copped the most honours including Most Outstanding Overall at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Presidential Scholarship Award.

Minister of Education, Nicoletta Henry also encouraged the awardees to be proud of their achievements, “Today is a day to celebrate your accomplishments and to make it clear that you are exemplary students who have passed the test as a student.”

According to the minister, her ministry remains committed to the continued empowerment of young people and teachers. The award ceremony concludes a month-long observation of education month which was held under the theme ‘Promoting wellness in communities through quality education.’

By: Tiffny Rhodius